Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 64.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,371,000 after buying an additional 523,735 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $17,418,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,395,520. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $378.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.71 and its 200-day moving average is $260.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

