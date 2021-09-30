Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $224,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.84. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

