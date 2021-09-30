Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

