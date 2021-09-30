Monkey Project Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.