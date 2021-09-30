Monolith Achieves Market Cap of $6.23 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

