Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.05% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

MEG stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.