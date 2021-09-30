Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.