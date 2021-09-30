Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,064 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.36% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

