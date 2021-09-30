Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,818 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,093,000 after purchasing an additional 984,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.