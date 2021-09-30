Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,187 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 373.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 28.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.30 on Thursday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

