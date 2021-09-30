Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,636 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

