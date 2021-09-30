Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 432,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432,572 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,876,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,779,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,621,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

