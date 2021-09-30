Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 45,312 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,312 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

