Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.