MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.