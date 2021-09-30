Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.24

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.24 and traded as high as $27.80. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

