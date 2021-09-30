Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 907.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,228. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
