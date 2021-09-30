Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Down 6.2%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 165,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $883,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,263,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

