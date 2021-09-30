MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.12 Million

Brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $839.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.23 million and the highest is $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 175,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

