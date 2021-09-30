mStable USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $396,014.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.77 or 0.99891258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00079582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.32 or 0.00545260 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.