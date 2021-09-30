MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTUAY traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

