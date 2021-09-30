MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MTUAY traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 1.60.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
