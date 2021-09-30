MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Down 86.7% in September

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MVPT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
MVP Company Profile
