MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Down 86.7% in September

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MVPT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online travel services. It is a registered seller of travel, and has vendor agreements with the travel companies, including Carnival Cruises Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations, Hilton, Hyatt, Hertz, Avis, United Airlines Vacat1ions, Air Canada and Westjet.

