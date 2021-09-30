My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $13.46 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $5.38 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.50 or 1.00410068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.03 or 0.06919367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00764586 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

