MyBit Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MyBit has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $231,163.76 and approximately $272.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

