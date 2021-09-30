MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) versus Its Peers Financial Review

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million $7.02 million 54.90 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $666.35 million 11.05

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 236 1067 3164 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.54%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

