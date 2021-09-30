Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NXTTF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 280,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,136. Namaste Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

