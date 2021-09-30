Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Buys New Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000. Beam Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,825. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.87. 24,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.