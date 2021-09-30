Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 613,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Galera Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.33% of Galera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,897. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.