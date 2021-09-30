Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Purchases New Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. ALX Oncology makes up approximately 0.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.09% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 79.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALXO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

