Nano 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.62 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $582.69 million and $13.62 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.45 or 0.06895039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00351103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01154486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.44 or 0.00565200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.00490746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00296949 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

