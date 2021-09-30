NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 1,409.1% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNXPF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,266. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

