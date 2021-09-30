National Bank Financial Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 219,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,372. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

