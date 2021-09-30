National Bankshares Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 147,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,372. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.