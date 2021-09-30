National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of National Vision worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

