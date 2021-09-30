Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

