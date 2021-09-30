Neblio Market Cap Reaches $19.66 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $468,349.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055550 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,267,239 coins and its circulating supply is 17,907,484 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

