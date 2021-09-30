Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Up 1.1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.82 and last traded at C$17.58. Approximately 44,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 85,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$665.74 million and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.24.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $811,589.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

