Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sells 5,700 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEOG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 499,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,478. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

