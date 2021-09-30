Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.71. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 252,622 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
