Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.71. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 252,622 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

