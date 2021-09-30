Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $344.84 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network's total supply is 33,862,809,863 coins and its circulating supply is 28,027,301,189 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network's official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

