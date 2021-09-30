NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.70. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 104,683 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.