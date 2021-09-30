Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 613.6% in September

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 613.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NHS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,784. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
