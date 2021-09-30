Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.98

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $539.36 million and $18.79 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00135708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.47 or 1.00239754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.13 or 0.06886010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00753692 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,410,399 coins and its circulating supply is 549,409,816 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.