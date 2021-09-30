Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

NVRO stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

