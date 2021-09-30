New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 20,450.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $$3.04 during trading on Thursday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

