New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 557,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,234,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 972.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,003.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,032.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.