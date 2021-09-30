New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 797,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,181,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

