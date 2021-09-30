Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.67

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 1378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.