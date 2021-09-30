Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,088 shares of company stock worth $502,167. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Newmont by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,506 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Newmont by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

