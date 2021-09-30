Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,088 shares of company stock valued at $502,167 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

